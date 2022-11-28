WLOX Careers
14-year-old hit by bullets while playing video games in Biloxi home; police say he is “alert and talking”

Highland Drive
Highland Drive(Noah Noble)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An update on the Sunday night shooting that left a 14-year-old wounded: Captain Goldsworthy with the Biloxi Police tells us the teen is alert and talking.

Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a 14-year-old inside a house suffering from two gunshot wounds.

We’re told he was playing video games in the living room when the shots were fired into the house. Family says he was first hit by a bullet in the leg. Then, when he tried to stand up, he was shot in the chest.

We’re not yet sure if the situation was a drive-by or if someone was standing still shooting into the home.

The teen was transported via AMR to a nearby dog park on Popp’s Ferry Road, where they were loaded into a helicopter to be taken to a nearby hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Biloxi Police Department. We will work to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

