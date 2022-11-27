Beautiful and mild today

After all of the rain yesterday, we have tons of sunshine to look forward to today! We’ll warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with lower humidity. The sky will stay mostly clear this evening, but a few clouds are possible by Monday morning. We’ll cool down into the mid 50s by the sunrise.

Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild. We’ll be in the upper 60s and low 70s again. The humidity will increase on Tuesday, and we’ll see more cloud cover. Highs will be in the low 70s. Scattered showers and storms are likely that evening ahead of a cold front. We’ll see more rain through Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the mid 70s that afternoon.

Once the front passes, it will turn much cooler by Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s by the morning. Thursday afternoon will be sunny, but chilly with highs in the low 60s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.