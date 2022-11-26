WLOX Careers
Santa Claus is in town! Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open

By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Flashes of Christmas trees illuminate Jones Park. Hundreds are kicking off the Christmas season with a stroll through the light show.

“This has become an annual tradition for us. It’s one of the most looked to events in this region and it’s the Gulfport Harbor lights winter festival,” said Mayor Hewes.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said a special guest held a big responsibility.

“You want things to have a lot of meaning and just to have the celebration is one thing. But Make-A-Wish foundation has always been involved and they select a child to actually turn the lights on for us and kick the season off,” said Mayor Hewes.

So, what goes into preparing the light show?

“It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of work here day and night around the clock work for everyone,” said Chloris Jackson.

What seems like an endless amount of florescent bulbs coat the park. Jackson said it take many hands to get the job done. But, the results of it all are priceless.

“We had a lot of engagements here and they’re coming in for anniversaries and want you to take their pictures and you love to do it. " It’s so wonderful to see the young people, elders that come out. They be so joyful and excited. And it makes me happy to see them,” said Chloris Jackson.

It’s amazing to see people come together and do this kind of stuff,” said Emily Little.

The Harbor Light show will run through December 31.

Click Gulfport Harbor Light Winter Festival for more information.

