Picayune defeats Gautier 49-14 for South State, advances to 2nd straight 5A State Championship

Picayune will face the West Point Green Wave next week for the 5A State Championship in...
Picayune will face the West Point Green Wave next week for the 5A State Championship in Hattiesburg.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PICAYUNE Miss. (WLOX) - Following Friday night’s matchups, one team from the Coast will have the opportunity to represent South Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

A rematch between the defending 5A champion Picayune Maroon Tide and the Gautier Gators saw the Tide offense overwhelm Gautier en route to their 49-14 victory. With the win, they extend their winning streak to 25 and clinch their second 5A State Championship berth in a row.

A win next week would make Picayune the first team on the Coast to win back-to-back state titles since the 1996-97 Moss Point Tigers; they would also become the first team on the Coast to finish a season with an unblemished record since the 1987 Pascagoula Panthers.

The Tide will face the West Point Green Wave in a rematch of last year’s state title game.

The 5A State Championship game will be held at M.M. Roberts Stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

