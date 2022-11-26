Picayune defeats Gautier 49-14 for South State, advances to 2nd straight 5A State Championship

PICAYUNE Miss. (WLOX) - Following Friday night’s matchups, one team from the Coast will have the opportunity to represent South Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

A rematch between the defending 5A champion Picayune Maroon Tide and the Gautier Gators saw the Tide offense overwhelm Gautier en route to their 49-14 victory. With the win, they extend their winning streak to 25 and clinch their second 5A State Championship berth in a row.

A win next week would make Picayune the first team on the Coast to win back-to-back state titles since the 1996-97 Moss Point Tigers; they would also become the first team on the Coast to finish a season with an unblemished record since the 1987 Pascagoula Panthers.

The Tide will face the West Point Green Wave in a rematch of last year’s state title game.

The 5A State Championship game will be held at M.M. Roberts Stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

