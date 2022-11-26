Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain.

The list is as follows:

McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise

Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian - cancelled, plans to reschedule unannounced

Christmas Tree and Courthouse Lighting events in Lucedale - moved to Monday night

Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Gulfport - closed until 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Christmas in the Bay Parade in Bay St. Louis - cancelled, no plans to reschedule

This story will be updated as more events are either postponed or cancelled.

