Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather

Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or cancelled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain.

The list is as follows:

  • McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise
  • Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian - cancelled, plans to reschedule unannounced
  • Christmas Tree and Courthouse Lighting events in Lucedale - moved to Monday night
  • Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Gulfport - closed until 5:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Christmas in the Bay Parade in Bay St. Louis - cancelled, no plans to reschedule

This story will be updated as more events are either postponed or cancelled.

