Lane Kiffin plans to stay at Ole Miss according to ESPN

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with defensive back Jake Springer following the team's NCAA...
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with defensive back Jake Springer following the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi won 31-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN reported on Saturday that Lane Kiffin plans to return to Ole Miss and will sign a new contract extension with the Rebels.

After Ole Miss’s loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl the coach announced he was planning to stay in Oxford. Kiffin’s name was a big candidate for the coaching job at Auburn prior to the news about his extension.

The Rebels have yet to make the news offical but are expected to this season.

Kiffin’s made $7.25 million this season. He is expected to sign a new deal in the $9 million range.

Kiffin is 23-12 at Ole Miss in the three seasons he has been there.

