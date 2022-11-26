WLOX Careers
D’Iberville once again a hot spot for Black Friday shoppers

By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville is once again among the hot spots for people getting a jump start on turning great buys into great gifts.

There’s nothing like a flood of cars to signal the official start of the holiday shopping season at the Promenade - the heavy motor traffic turning into heavy foot traffic at places like Academy Sports.

“Black Friday sets the precedent for the whole year,” said Eva Stockstill of Academy Sports. “And we have just been phenomenally blessed at our store that we have had great traffic come through all morning.”

Academy Sports is prepped with plenty of staff and plenty of “stop-you-in-your tracks” sales.

“As everyone knows, we sell fun,” Stockstill added.

Alicia Campbell is well aware.

“This hoverboard right here is great,” she said. “And it has a combo set to it so they don’t have broken arms and legs - they can get used to it. Don’t want to go to the hospital.”

The Biloxi resident is a walking sales flyer.

“Every Black Friday, I’m out bright and early looking for the best toys for all five of my grand babies,” Campbell said. “Yes, I am. And my sons. ... And I’m finished before Dec. 1 every year.”

Jeanne Stephens and her three friends have made Black Friday a getaway to the Coast from Louisiana for decades.

“None of us need anything,” she said. “But every time we say we don’t need anything; we all go home with bags and bags and bags.”

And for the other people on their lists, Academy Sports has to be on their tour.

“I have five grandsons that hunt. And I have a son that hunts,” Stephens said. “And I have my husband that hunts and they fish and they’re all outdoors men. So, I can always find a gift.”

