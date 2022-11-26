WLOX Careers
Cloudy tonight. More rain on Saturday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s been a dreary Friday, and the sky will stay cloudy tonight. A little fog may develop overnight tonight, and temperatures will remain steady in the low 60s. While a few light showers can’t be ruled out, rain chances will stay low tonight.

However, we’re going to see more showers and storms on Saturday. Hit or miss showers are possible in the morning, but we expect widespread showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The severe weather risk is low, but a few gusty winds and even a spin-up tornado will be possible. Some of these storms will also produce heavy rain. Many of us will pick up 1-2″, and locally higher amounts are possible. It’s going to stay mild during the day with highs in the upper 60s.

After the front passes through, we’re going to dry out by Sunday morning. Sunday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and highs near 70. We’ll stay mostly sunny on Monday with highs in the low 70s.

