WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Authorities searching for missing Stone Co. woman

Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants...
Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it.(Stone County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it.

Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe she could be in the Gulfport area.

Johnson is reportedly schizophrenic and possibly off medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-3191 or Mississippi Coast Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on...
Ocean Springs residents left concerned following bar parking lot shooting
A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday night.
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver experiences a scare (AP...
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare
Empty roads and vacant lots are what you can find this Thanksgiving, but not at the Biloxi...
Families spend Thanksgiving holiday in front of the big screen

Latest News

Cloudy and foggy this morning. Wet and windy this afternoon and evening.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
The Harbor Light show will run through December 31.
Santa Claus is in town! Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open
Joey St. Amant
Golf tournament raises funds to treat Biloxi High coach for Lou Gehrig’s disease
Ocean Springs residents left concerned following bar parking lot shooting