Attempted murder suspect attempts suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say

Johnny Lee Nichols is wanted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County is in critical condition after turning a firearm on himself near 2nd Street Park in Moss Point.

Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, is wanted for allegedly entering a Marion County home and stabbing a woman multiple times while residents were asleep. Local police consider the incident to be domestic-related, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley, Nichols contacted MPPD with the intent of turning himself in. When an officer met him at 2nd Street Park, they found that Nichols was armed. The officer then attempted to verbally disarm Nichols, but to no avail. Nichols then attempted to commit suicide and is currently in critical condition. Chief Ashley notes that no officers discharged their weapons.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

