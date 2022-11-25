Thanksgiving service aims to remind everyone to be thankful

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church held a Thanksgiving service Thursday with one message in mind.

“This is the day the Lord has made, and I shall rejoice and be glad in it,” said Pastor Kenneth Davis. “Be thankful for what God has blessed you with and then share with people in your personal space, within your context because God is good to us.”

Pastor Kenneth Davis’s sermon touched on the theme of being thankful through rough times like inflation and high gas prices. He also shared one major key that can help someone to remain thankful: love.

“Paul tells them how to love one another, to tolerate one another in the spirit of love,” said Davis. “God calls you to increase and God calls you to abound in the spirit of love.”

And for his closing, he shared with his church what the true meaning of thanksgiving can be when we are thankful and are able to express love.

“True Thanksgiving will make you more humble. True Thanksgiving will make you more loving. True Thanksgiving will make you more gracious. True Thanksgiving will make you more kind. True Thanksgiving will make you become positive thinking and spiritually empowered,” said Davis.

A message that Pastor Davis hopes will bring a major impact in everyone’s lives this holiday season.

