WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Thanksgiving service aims to remind everyone to be thankful

Pastor Kenneth Davis hopes his sermon on Thanksgiving will remind people to remain thankful for...
Pastor Kenneth Davis hopes his sermon on Thanksgiving will remind people to remain thankful for the season.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church held a Thanksgiving service Thursday with one message in mind.

“This is the day the Lord has made, and I shall rejoice and be glad in it,” said Pastor Kenneth Davis. “Be thankful for what God has blessed you with and then share with people in your personal space, within your context because God is good to us.”

Pastor Kenneth Davis’s sermon touched on the theme of being thankful through rough times like inflation and high gas prices. He also shared one major key that can help someone to remain thankful: love.

“Paul tells them how to love one another, to tolerate one another in the spirit of love,” said Davis. “God calls you to increase and God calls you to abound in the spirit of love.”

And for his closing, he shared with his church what the true meaning of thanksgiving can be when we are thankful and are able to express love.

“True Thanksgiving will make you more humble. True Thanksgiving will make you more loving. True Thanksgiving will make you more gracious. True Thanksgiving will make you more kind. True Thanksgiving will make you become positive thinking and spiritually empowered,” said Davis.

A message that Pastor Davis hopes will bring a major impact in everyone’s lives this holiday season.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday night.
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
Furniture industry terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said

Latest News

The Kelly Thanksgiving fed about 700 people in the 37th annual event in Bay St. Louis.
Kelly Family Thanksgiving feeds close to 700 in Bay St. Louis
The 11th annual Fit First Turkey Trot drew about 400 entries for both the 5K and one-mile fun...
Fit First Turkey Trot brings about 400 entries to Bay St. Louis
Now, 34 years later, the Feed the Needy campaign feeds 1,500 people yearly all over Harrison...
Feed the Needy provides Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 in Harrison Co.
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver experiences a scare (AP...
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare