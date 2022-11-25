WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs man identified as victim of fatal shooting in bar parking lot

One man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on...
One man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Chase Lee Galloway, 34, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting which took place in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs.

Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says 30-year-old William Burnett Oliver of Ocean Springs was taken into custody without incident Friday afternoon.

Lemaire says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they found Galloway deceased in the parking lot.

Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6...
Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning.(WLOX)

During the investigation, police reviewed security footage from the bar and found that the shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. After receiving tips from witnesses and citizens, detectives had enough information to issue a warrant for Oliver’s arrest. He was found and arrested Friday afternoon.

Oliver is being booked into the Jackson County Jail and will soon be transported to the Adult Detention Center.

Lemaire says the preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was a domestic related event.

WLOX spoke to someone nearby the scene who said they heard a single gunshot around 5:20 a.m., went outside and heard another about 5:30 a.m. However, they said they didn’t see anything.

This is the second fatal shooting at the bar in just over 4 years. In 2018, 43-year-old Deshaude Lakeith Jones murdered lifelong Ocean Springs resident Troy Taylor, who was just 25 at the time. Jones was sentenced in May 2022.

Man found guilty of murder outside of Ocean Springs bar

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211. To submit an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, call 1-877-787-5898 or download the free app, P3 Tips. You can also submit a web tip HERE.

