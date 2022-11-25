WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Families spend Thanksgiving holiday in front of the big screen

By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After a day of delicious Thanksgiving feasts, most are settling into the evening with a movie.

Catching a film at the theatre is a tradition for some families. It’s also a boost in revenue for the business. Empty roads and vacant lots are what you can find this Thanksgiving.

But not at the Biloxi Premier Lux Cinema.

Each year, folks pick a movie and enjoy the holiday in front of the big screen.

“We’re glad that we’re open and provide that option for people to enjoy their Thanksgiving here at the cinema. We didn’t have this option a year and half ago but we’re happy to provide this opportunity for people to come by,” said McCullom.

General Manager Tommy McCullom says there has been a steady trend of movie goers. He adds there’s a boost to sales during the holiday season.

“Our industry was in a tough time. Being on Thanksgiving and most businesses are closed during this time, it definitely has increased our revenue,” said McCullom.

And with big name films comes larger crowds.

“We actually look forward to that type. When the film studios, when they release certain content. They put a lot of time in that they release for content. Right now, we do have a couple for blockbusters here for that cinema that has been bringing a lot of people here,” said McCullom.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday night.
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
Furniture industry terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said

Latest News

Pastor Kenneth Davis hopes his sermon on Thanksgiving will remind people to remain thankful for...
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church holds Thanksgiving service
The Kelly Thanksgiving fed about 700 people in the 37th annual event in Bay St. Louis.
Kelly Family Thanksgiving serves meals for 37th year
The 11th annual Fit First Turkey Trot drew about 400 entries for both the 5K and one-mile fun...
Fit First Turkey Trot brings about 400 entries to Bay St. Louis
Now, 34 years later, the Feed the Needy campaign feeds 1,500 people yearly all over Harrison...
Feed the Needy provides Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 in Harrison Co.