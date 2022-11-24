WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say

The woman was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a...
The woman was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a search and rescue team, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said.

Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Unit 64 just after 12:30 a.m., Charleston Police Department officials said in a news release. Reed then began driving toward Kanawha Boulevard.

Five minutes later, she struck a concrete barrier near Chesapeake Avenue and went over the embankment into the Kanawha River, police said. Reed was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a search and rescue team, authorities said.

The Charleston Police Department is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday night.
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
Furniture industry terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said

Latest News

Now, 34 years later, the Feed the Needy campaign feeds 1,500 people yearly all over Harrison...
Feed the Needy provides Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 in Harrison Co.
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver experiences a scare (AP...
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare
Now, 34 years later, the Feed the Needy campaign feeds 1,500 people yearly all over Harrison...
Feed the Needy provides Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 in Harrison Co.
Showers and storms likely tonight
Taylor's 5 PM Thanksgiving First Alert Forecast