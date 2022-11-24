WLOX Careers
Showers and storms likely tonight

Showers and storms likely tonight
By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST
Happy Thanksgiving! We’ve seen a lot more cloud cover this afternoon, and we’ll likely see showers and storms tonight. A few showers are possible this evening, but the bulk of the rain will move in between 11 PM - 4 AM. The severe weather risk is low, but a few strong wind gusts or a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. A few storms could also produce heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding.

Most of the rain will exit shortly after the sunrise on Friday. However, a few showers may linger in the afternoon. It will be a little cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The sky will stay mostly cloudy.

Saturday morning will start off dry, but another low pressure system will bring more showers and storms in the afternoon. Once again, there will be a low end risk for severe storms. These storms may also give us heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the upper 60s. After the front passes, we’ll dry out by Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.

