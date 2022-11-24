WLOX Careers
Picayune, Gautier set for rematch in South State title game

The Maroon Tide and Gators will square off once again in the South State title game.
The Maroon Tide and Gators will square off once again in the South State title game.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The 5A South State title game is a rematch of the regular season finale for Picayune and Gautier, as the Maroon Tide host the Gators once again.

The Maroon Tide came out on top in overtime 48-42 to cap off the regular season.

Now, both squads are gearing up for round two.

Picayune has faced Laurel and West Jones in the first two rounds, while the Gators took down Wayne County and Vancleave on their way to the South State title game.

It’s rare to get a rematch, especially just three weeks after the original game, but both head coaches say they’re ready to get round two underway.

”I think we both know what each other is going to do. Each team’s going to have some nuances their going to try and put out there,” said Gautier head coach Marc High. “We just have to be sure to adapt and look at changes and all that other stuff. There’s no doubt what each others going to do and our kids are familiar with each other so it’s going to be fun.”

”Three weeks ago, we were right here,” said Picayune head coach Cody Stogner. “Like we talked about after the game -- myself and Coach High -- we expected to see each other again, and here we are. They did what they needed to do. So did we. We’re looking forward to a good game on Friday. You put in so much work starting back in January and then in the summer time, going through adversity and picking yourself back up, you don’t want this to be the last time. It’s going to come down to work and effort, and want to.”

The 5A South State title game kicks off in Picayune on Friday at 7 p.m.

