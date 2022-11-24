WLOX Careers
One person dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.

A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday night.
A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday night.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday afternoon

Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash was a rollover that happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 49, between Sunflower Road and Wire Road E.

We’re told a victim, who died at the scene, was ejected from the car, and another victim was flown out for medical attention.

We still have not learned the identity of the deceased person, but we will update this story with more information as we receive it.

