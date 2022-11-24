Ocean Springs to host Brandon, two wins away from being crowned state champs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, the Ocean Springs Greyhounds will host the Brandon Bulldogs in the 6A South State Championship.

The Greyhounds look to continue their undefeated season against the Bulldogs, who come in at 11-1. Brandon has been a dangerous team, with their lone loss of the season coming against Oak Grove (who the Greyhounds defeated just last week).

The Blue and Grey have scored a minimum of thirty points in every game this season as they look to punch their second-ever ticket to the State Championship on December 3rd.

Leading the charge for the Greyhounds is none other than quarterback Bray Hubbard, who was crowned 6A Mr. Football by the Mississippi Association of Coaches earlier in November. Defense has also been a strong suit of the Greyhounds, who have allowed opponents to score just 171 points combined as compared to Ocean Springs’ 510.

Regardless of the numbers, head coach Blake Pennock knows all facets of his team must be at their best in order to earn the privilege of playing one last game.

“It’s a chance to win a state title and you can’t get to the State Championship without winning this week,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity, a good chance for our program. The biggest part of it is keeping your eyes on the prize and making sure that you’re doing the necessary things in preparation to get to where you want to be.”

