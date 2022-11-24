MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Mississippi State Trooper had their vehicle shot into.

According to MBI, the Trooper was on patrol near Newport Road in Holmes County around 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day when the incident occurred.

The trooper did not receive any injuries.

“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” a press release stated.

