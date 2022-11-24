WLOX Careers
Jones County deputy wounded; suspect in custody

A jones County deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot and wounded Wednesday evening.
A jones County deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot and wounded Wednesday evening.(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in the Wednesday shooting of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy is in custody and on the way to the hospital to be treated for at least one gunshot wound.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin confirmed that two deputies had arrived at the residence on Riley Johnson Road after a mother called JCSD to complain about her son, who she said was “actin out.”

“It was a domestic disturbance,” Berlin said

Berlin said one of the deputies had gone into the home to talk with the son, and shorty after, the son opened fire on the deputy, striking him three times.

A suspect is in custody in the shooting of a Jones County deputy Wednesday night
A suspect is in custody in the shooting of a Jones County deputy Wednesday night(WDAM 7)

JCSD spokesman Lance Chancellor said the deputy was able to be rescued and then was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.

The deputy taken to surgery just before 8 p.m. for what was described as a leg wound.

The son was taken into custody and removed from the bullet-ridden trailer around 8 p.m. Berlin confirmed that the suspect had suffered injuries and was on his way to the hospital.

Berlin, JCSD deputies and additional law enforcement agencies are on-scene along with EMSERV and Fire-Rescue units.

The MIssissippi Bureau of Investigation was on scene and incharge of the investigation.

This report will be updated as more details are available.

