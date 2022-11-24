Hundreds flock to the supermarket for last-minute Thanksgiving items

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Here on the coast, shoppers are rushing to get those last minute items for Thanksgiving. Lines wrapped around checkout aisle as people buy those holiday favorites.

“Milks, cheeses, drinks, pies, and rolls,” said Chuck Clark, Diamondhead Rouse’s store director.

Clark said those items are flying off the shelves this Thanksgiving.

“People they flock in here. Probably, we’ll have 3,500 to 4,000 customers in here today buying those last minute things,” said Clark.

Shopping carts filled to the brim with dining table staples like turkey and all the fixings.

“I have my turkey dinner. I ordered it so it would be quicker. I’ll have a couple of special dishes that I’ll do,” Lena Lizana.

But actually getting those ingredients can come with a challenge. Hundreds are grabbing what they can get their hands on the day before.

“We started seeing a little pick up weeks ago, maybe two weeks ago. They gradually start coming in a little bit,” said Clark.

Clark said his team prepped the store, so folks can get what they need.

“Whenever you come into the front of the store, all of a sudden holidays comes at you. We have a couple of bins out there to get everybody in the mood. You come in here and see the pies, the cupcakes, everything ready for your dessert,” said Clark.

Besides what’s going on your plate, many are remembering the true meaning of the holiday: family.

“My child is coming in from New Orleans and then I have another daughter that’s here, and then another one that’s coming in North Carolina. So, I can’t wait to see all of them together. It’s going to be great,” said Lisa Ladner.

If you need to make another quick trip, Diamondhead Rouses will be open until 2 p.m. Thanksgiving day.

