WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Hundreds flock to the supermarket for last-minute Thanksgiving items

Food coming off the shelves as people pile up for holiday feast
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Here on the coast, shoppers are rushing to get those last minute items for Thanksgiving. Lines wrapped around checkout aisle as people buy those holiday favorites.

“Milks, cheeses, drinks, pies, and rolls,” said Chuck Clark, Diamondhead Rouse’s store director.

Clark said those items are flying off the shelves this Thanksgiving.

“People they flock in here. Probably, we’ll have 3,500 to 4,000 customers in here today buying those last minute things,” said Clark.

Shopping carts filled to the brim with dining table staples like turkey and all the fixings.

“I have my turkey dinner. I ordered it so it would be quicker. I’ll have a couple of special dishes that I’ll do,” Lena Lizana.

But actually getting those ingredients can come with a challenge. Hundreds are grabbing what they can get their hands on the day before.

“We started seeing a little pick up weeks ago, maybe two weeks ago. They gradually start coming in a little bit,” said Clark.

Clark said his team prepped the store, so folks can get what they need.

“Whenever you come into the front of the store, all of a sudden holidays comes at you. We have a couple of bins out there to get everybody in the mood. You come in here and see the pies, the cupcakes, everything ready for your dessert,” said Clark.

Besides what’s going on your plate, many are remembering the true meaning of the holiday: family.

“My child is coming in from New Orleans and then I have another daughter that’s here, and then another one that’s coming in North Carolina. So, I can’t wait to see all of them together. It’s going to be great,” said Lisa Ladner.

If you need to make another quick trip, Diamondhead Rouses will be open until 2 p.m. Thanksgiving day.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night.
Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash
Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim...
17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Crishun Ross
Gulfport teen goes from high school dropout to college freshman

Latest News

Large and small businesses are preparing for Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday. Authorities...
Businesses prepare for Black Friday, authorities share tips on staying safe
Amoxicillin shortage impacting Mississippi patients
Amoxicillin shortage impacting Mississippi patients
A jones County deputy was taken to the hospital after being shot and wounded Wednesday evening.
Jones County deputy wounded; suspect in custody
Feed My Sheep is celebrating 39 years of serving folks in need on the Gulf Coast.
Hundreds show up for Feed My Sheep in Gulfport Thanksgiving feast