WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.

A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday night.
A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday night.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.

MHP says the crash happened on Highway 49 between Sunflower Road and Wire Road E around 2:30 p.m. A 2008 GMC Envoy, driven by Fore, left the roadway as it was traveling north and overturned.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said
Furniture industry terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Architect Frank Genzer said the property’s gardens and oak trees will be preserved as part of...
Biloxi approves proposal for Tullis Gardens Hotel

Latest News

Large and small businesses are preparing for Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday. Authorities...
Businesses prepare for Black Friday, authorities share tips on staying safe
As the holiday season quickly approaches, we’ve compiled a list of events happening across the...
HAPPY HOLIDAYS! Events, festivities happening across the Coast
A holiday staple is returning to the iMPAC stage at the Harrison County campus of MGCCC Sunday....
Peppermint Pops returns to iMPAC stage this weekend
Increasing rain chances
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast