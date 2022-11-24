WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Feed the Needy provides Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 in Harrison Co.

By Bill Snyder and WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Feed the Needy returns this holiday season to the Lyman Community Center after a two-year absence.

It started as a small but determined group of first responders and community members donating meals to community members. Now, 34 years later, the Feed the Needy campaign feeds 1,500 people yearly all over Harrison County.

The volunteers come from all walks of life. Even 7-year-old Jervon Smith decided to help.

“I’m feeding the needy and the hungry people, and it makes me feel so happy,” Smith said.

Beau Burdette and his family also chipped in to help.

“We’re filing up these boxes and we’re taking them to houses,” Burdette said.

Also lending a hand, about 25 to 30 church members and a local Masons group.

“It’s kind of become a Thanksgiving tradition for our church family,” one member said. “We come in here to serve in the morning, then get to be with our families later today.”

Another member said it was their 33rd year volunteering at the event.

“I consider it a blessing to be here,” they said. “In order to be a servant leader, you have to serve.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday night.
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
Furniture industry terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said

Latest News

Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver experiences a scare (AP...
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare
Now, 34 years later, the Feed the Needy campaign feeds 1,500 people yearly all over Harrison...
Feed the Needy provides Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 in Harrison Co.
Showers and storms likely tonight
Taylor's 5 PM Thanksgiving First Alert Forecast
He tells us ways to help and make a difference.
Salvation Army giving back to the community this holiday season