Feed the Needy provides Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 in Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Feed the Needy returns this holiday season to the Lyman Community Center after a two-year absence.

It started as a small but determined group of first responders and community members donating meals to community members. Now, 34 years later, the Feed the Needy campaign feeds 1,500 people yearly all over Harrison County.

The volunteers come from all walks of life. Even 7-year-old Jervon Smith decided to help.

“I’m feeding the needy and the hungry people, and it makes me feel so happy,” Smith said.

That’s 7-year-old-Jervon Smith finishing up the food assembly line. pic.twitter.com/zweRtwOi3A — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) November 24, 2022

Beau Burdette and his family also chipped in to help.

“We’re filing up these boxes and we’re taking them to houses,” Burdette said.

Also lending a hand, about 25 to 30 church members and a local Masons group.

“It’s kind of become a Thanksgiving tradition for our church family,” one member said. “We come in here to serve in the morning, then get to be with our families later today.”

Another member said it was their 33rd year volunteering at the event.

“I consider it a blessing to be here,” they said. “In order to be a servant leader, you have to serve.”

