WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Stone Tomcats eye first South State title since 1991

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Stone Tomcats are chasing history this season as they gear up for the first South State title game since 1991.

So far this postseason the Tomcats have taken down Sumrall, North Pike, and Poplarville to earn their berth in the 4A South State title game taking on the Mendenhall Tigers.

The Tomcats are familiar with the Tigers, meeting them in the playoffs the last two years, but for Stone head coach John Feaster he says this team isn’t feeling the pressure and the message to his guys is the same one they’ve been preaching all season.

”The pressure isn’t on us, it’s on them. They were picked to be here, we weren’t. So we just have to go out and be great,” said Feaster. “We tell them each and every week we are our toughest opponent and that was proven last week, we’re our toughest opponent. We tell them to come out and fight and play four quarters and we’ll always have a chance.”

Stone kicks off agianst Mendenhall Friday at 7 p.m. at A.L. May Memorial Stadium at Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night.
Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash
Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead.
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim...
17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say
Crishun Ross
Gulfport teen goes from high school dropout to college freshman
William Issac Arnold, 67, was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery and sentenced to...
Gulfport man sentenced to life in prison on sexual battery charges

Latest News

Stone south state
Stone Tomcats eye first South State title since 1991
Deion Sanders discusses preparations for SWAC championship game
Anchor Hugh Keaton says the supposed hiring of a new lead anchor at WLOX is news to him.
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin trolls WLOX via Tweet
Thanksgiving basketball
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Thanksgiving Tournaments (11/21/22)