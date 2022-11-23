Stone Tomcats eye first South State title since 1991

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Stone Tomcats are chasing history this season as they gear up for the first South State title game since 1991.

So far this postseason the Tomcats have taken down Sumrall, North Pike, and Poplarville to earn their berth in the 4A South State title game taking on the Mendenhall Tigers.

The Tomcats are familiar with the Tigers, meeting them in the playoffs the last two years, but for Stone head coach John Feaster he says this team isn’t feeling the pressure and the message to his guys is the same one they’ve been preaching all season.

”The pressure isn’t on us, it’s on them. They were picked to be here, we weren’t. So we just have to go out and be great,” said Feaster. “We tell them each and every week we are our toughest opponent and that was proven last week, we’re our toughest opponent. We tell them to come out and fight and play four quarters and we’ll always have a chance.”

Stone kicks off agianst Mendenhall Friday at 7 p.m. at A.L. May Memorial Stadium at Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.