Pleasant Hill Baptist Church holds food giveaway in Saucier

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry teamed up with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help nearly 1,300 people right before Thanksgiving.

“God expects his people to help the people in need and this is our biggest reason for doing this, to help the people that are in need,” said Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Director Louise Shavers. “We are just following what God asked us to do.”

For many families, the ministry is crucial amid an inflation-squeezed season.

“This helps out a lot of people because inflation is hell,” said Alex Whitlock while waiting in line. “People aren’t making the money they used to make. Times are getting harder and harder.”

“Everything in the store is so high,” added Judy Martke. “It’s hard for normal people to even buy stuff anymore. You buy four things and it’s $20 already.”

Louise Shavers and her team said they are called to do the work. It’s one of the many reasons they hold a monthly food giveaway.

“It’s not me who’s doing this; It’s God that’s providing the food,” said Shavers. “He provided the people to come pick it up. I always pray that God sends the people who actually need the food. He’s been fantastic in furnishing food for us and furnishing the people who need the food.”

