MHP begins holiday travel enforcement period Wednesday

By Patrice Clark
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its Thanksgiving Holiday Law Enforcement Blitz tomorrow, looking to promote safety on the roads.

During the Thanksgiving Enforcement period last year, MHP investigated 195 crashes with five fatalities. They also made 158 DUI arrests. MHP admits last year’s statistics are disturbing, so state troopers plan to be out in full force over the next couple of days to crack down on people not following the rules of the road.

They say the goal is to promote public safety through strict enforcement of traffic laws.

“We are going to look for people who are doing excessive speeding,” said Master Sergeant Eric Henry. “We want you to drive safely and remember wherever you are going, you’re going to get there. But if you have an accident, you can delay yourself from getting to the destination, or you may not be the one to make it to the destination at all. So we’re going to make sure people are not distracted while they are driving.”

The enforcement period will begin at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday and conclude on Sunday, November 27, at midnight.

