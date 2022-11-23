WLOX Careers
Feed My Sheep serves annual Thanksgiving lunch

Feed My Sheep
Feed My Sheep(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds showed up to eat at Feed My Sheep in Gulfport.

“Today we have the big traditional Thanksgiving feast,” said Feed My Sheep executive director David Lion.

It’s nothing new for the Gulfport nonprofit. They served around 750 meals Wednesday, but they’re open year-round to help the less fortunate.

“Man I ate everything,” said Johnny Earl Moncrief. “I’m about to go get me another plate. The food is good; I almost bit my finger off.”

Amid an inflation-squeezed season, Lion said the work the organization does is crucial.

“I’m definitely seeing more demand for people who are having a hard time meeting ends right now,” Lion said. “The cost of groceries, inflation, the cost of gas. More and more people are coming in to eat. Not homeless people, but just people who are low income, living on a fixed income, maybe a social security disability check or something.”

Serving those in need is a collaborative effort. A host of volunteers were on hand, helping meet the needs of folks in their community.

“A lot of people,” Lion added. “A lot of generous support. They’re using their own cars and their own gas to deliver those meals. One guy delivers 93 meals each day, takes a couple of hours to run his route.”

Feed My Sheep is celebrating 39 years of serving folks in need on the Gulf Coast.

