Cool and calm tonight. Rain likely Thanksgiving night.

Cool and dry tonight. Rain likely by the end of Thanksgiving.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was gorgeous today! We’ll cool down into the mid to upper 50s by Thursday morning, and we’ll see a little more cloud cover overnight. No rain is expected.

The first half of Thanksgiving looks dry and mild. We’ll warm up into the low 70s by the early afternoon despite seeing more cloud cover. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, but we’ll have a much higher chance for rain that evening and overnight. Heavy rain will be possible into early Friday morning. Black Friday will start off wet, but it looks like only a few showers will linger in the afternoon. It will stay mild with highs in the upper 60s.

More rain is likely on Saturday thanks to another low pressure system. Widespread showers and storms are expected, and there could be some heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the upper 60s in the afternoon. We’ll be drier and sunny on Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s.

