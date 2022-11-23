WLOX Careers
Coast bakery cranks out orders as holiday season begins

By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Some people have been in this line for 45 minutes to be ready when Le Bakery opens in Biloxi. It’s a train of people coming in to get their Thanksgiving goodies.

“Breads, pastries, pies. It’s a pretty good eclectic mix of things we offer here, and even this year we offer king cakes already for Thanksgiving,” said Sue Le Nguyen-Torjusen.

“We’re also gearing up for Christmas, and the thing about that is, a lot of places have parties. You have company parties, so it’s busy during the whole month of December, not just Christmas Eve. Then it kicks off Mardi Gras season, which is my favorite time of the year, then you have Chinese and Vietnamese New Year, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Mardi Gras, Lent and Easter.

Everyone’s getting what they need for a bang up Thanksgiving spread.

“We’re grateful for our fans who come by all the time and also our new customers who just found out about us,” Nguyen-Torjusen added.

