Celebrating sobriety during the holidays

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The holidays are not a joyous time for everyone. Some alcohol and drug addicts will tell you they can feel cast out of celebrations. One recovering addict shares her story of struggle and triumph as she celebrates one year sober.

“I was uninvited to my grandchildren’s baby showers, uninvited to funerals,” Stacey Curran said. “This is the first holiday season in about 13 years that I’ll be with my family.”

The holidays have always been a lonely time for 52-year-old Stacey Curran, an addict for more than three decades.

“Alcohol, meth, years ago pill, fentanyl, if it was out there - I just really have the disease of more,” Curran said.

But 412 days ago, everything changed for Curran when she was arrested on drug charges. She says she surrendered her life that night at the Biloxi Police Department. She spent a few weeks in jail until her sister got her into treatment.

“The alcohol and drugs were but a symptom of the chaos that’s going on inside,” Curran said. “Addiction is a disease, there is no cure; but there is a solution.”

Sometimes, it takes hitting rock bottom or finding peace in something larger than yourself to break free from the chains of addiction. Her tools were AA and religion.

“It’s a joy that I didn’t know existed, but when I got that gift of desperation - it changed everything,” Curran said.

Now, the holidays have extra meaning for Curran as she counts the days of her sobriety. She hopes other people who are struggling can celebrate too.

“I know that you feel like there is no hope, but there is,” Curran said. “I just keep praying for hope for everyone going through it. But until someone is ready, they’re just not ready. I pray that you find desperation. It really is a gift.”

If you or someone you love wants to find help, we have a long list of South Mississippi mental health resources listed on our website, including a list for those dealing with substance abuse.

