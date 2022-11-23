WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Biloxi business leaders ask secretary of state to make way for waterfront development

A majority of Mississippi's Tidelands Funds, 80%, are generated in Biloxi.
A majority of Mississippi's Tidelands Funds, 80%, are generated in Biloxi.(John Fitzhugh)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Biloxi business leaders have a request for Secretary of State Michael Watson: Stop standing in the way of waterfront development.

The Biloxi Businessmen’s Club drafted a letter this month to Secretary Watson asking that he reconsider how his office handles Tidelands issues.

Though the letter doesn’t mention any specific projects, the Veterans Avenue Pier is one of many waterfront developments tangled in a legal battle over paying a Tidelands lease to the state. And despite recent landowner and developer wins in court cases, the Secretary of State’s Office continues to appeal the rulings.

Cree Cantrell, President of the Biloxi Businessmen’s Club, says fighting over tidelands just stalls development. He says the businessmen are disappointed in Watson’s hardline approach, especially since he’s from the coast.

“There seems to be no standard calculation for what a Tidelands lease is worth from property to property, from development to development. Each one is different, and that’s all a matter of public record. You can look that up,” Cantrell said. “There’s just no standard, so it makes it difficult for developers coming to assess the environment to understand the rules of the game are.”

The letter also questions the use of Tidelands funds to pay for the legal efforts in this battle.

“To use these funds to fight against us is simply wrong.” the letter reads.

See the full letter and all those who signed it, below:

The Biloxi Businessmen’s Club drafted a letter this month to Secretary Watson asking that he...
The Biloxi Businessmen’s Club drafted a letter this month to Secretary Watson asking that he reconsider how his office handles Tidelands issues.(Biloxi Businessmen’s Club)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night.
Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash
Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead.
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim...
17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say
Crishun Ross
Gulfport teen goes from high school dropout to college freshman
William Issac Arnold, 67, was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery and sentenced to...
Gulfport man sentenced to life in prison on sexual battery charges

Latest News

Amtrak, freight railroads reach agreement to return passenger trains to Gulf Coast
Mike Arguelles and retired Colonel Joe Nastasi are heading out to do some off-bottom oyster...
Oyster farmers see uptick in business ahead of Thanksgiving
Jaimee takes us inside the operator's cab of a massive crane at the Port of Gulfport with crane...
In Their Shoes: Meet Gary "The Crane Guy" Pitcovich from the Port of Gulfport
The Port of Gulfport's history goes back to 1902. Today it's the #2 green fruit importer in the...
Talking with Shawn Meyer, Dir. of Operations and Trade Development at the Port of Gulfport