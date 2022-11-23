Biloxi approves proposal for Tullis Gardens Hotel

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi City Council on Tuesday approved an option to sell land to Tullis Gardens Hotel LLC. The company wants to build a replica of the historic Tullis Manor property that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

A design proposal for the the multi-million dollar project shows a hotel with 10 stories, 200 rooms, a rooftop restaurant and pool, and even more. Architect Frank Genzer said the property’s gardens and oak trees will be preserved as part of the resort.

”Tullis Manor has been here since the mid 1800s. We’re going to recreate that and it will now be once again for public events. We are preserving the garden. It’s going to be a beautiful development,” said Genzer.

”It’s definitely going to have his own gravity, different kinds of folks. With the views and with the experience they’ll be successful. So we’re excited for them, too,” said Mayor Fofo Gilich.

The Tullis property stretches from Highway 90 to Howard Avenue.

