WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Biloxi approves proposal for Tullis Gardens Hotel

Architect Frank Genzer said the property’s gardens and oak trees will be preserved as part of the resort.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi City Council on Tuesday approved an option to sell land to Tullis Gardens Hotel LLC. The company wants to build a replica of the historic Tullis Manor property that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

A design proposal for the the multi-million dollar project shows a hotel with 10 stories, 200 rooms, a rooftop restaurant and pool, and even more. Architect Frank Genzer said the property’s gardens and oak trees will be preserved as part of the resort.

”Tullis Manor has been here since the mid 1800s. We’re going to recreate that and it will now be once again for public events. We are preserving the garden. It’s going to be a beautiful development,” said Genzer.

”It’s definitely going to have his own gravity, different kinds of folks. With the views and with the experience they’ll be successful. So we’re excited for them, too,” said Mayor Fofo Gilich.

The Tullis property stretches from Highway 90 to Howard Avenue.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night.
Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash
Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead.
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim...
17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say
Crishun Ross
Gulfport teen goes from high school dropout to college freshman
William Issac Arnold, 67, was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery and sentenced to...
Gulfport man sentenced to life in prison on sexual battery charges

Latest News

Thomas Claiborne Thigpen's family received his remains 70 years after a military plane crashed...
Picayune family receives loved one’s remains 70 years after military plane crash
One recovering addict shares her story of struggle and triumph as she celebrates one year sober.
Celebrating sobriety during the holidays
A majority of Mississippi's Tidelands Funds, 80%, are generated in Biloxi.
Biloxi business leaders ask secretary of state to make way for waterfront development
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry teamed up with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help...
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church holds food giveaway in Saucier