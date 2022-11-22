WLOX Careers
George County community gathering gifts for underprivileged kids this Christmas

George County Sheriff Keith Havard shows off some of the toys they've collected so far. 2022 is the 7th year for the Blue Line Toy Drive.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of kids in George County will be guaranteed a present this Christmas thanks to community members taking part in the George County Sheriff’s Department’s “Blue Line Toy Drive.”

The program has been going on for seven years, and started as a way to provide kids with uniforms for Christmas.

Sheriff Keith Havard said the community’s generosity will touch hundreds this holiday season.

“It’s been a hard few years, you know, after COVID. A lot of people are trying to get back on their feet and have been down on their luck. We just want to help them out and make sure kids get the Christmas they deserve,” Havard said.

The program works directly with schools. Teachers are in charge of finding out which kids have the most need. According to Havard, even retired teachers help donate because they’ve seen first-hand how it helps underprivileged children in George County.

Sheriff’s Office Administrative Assistant Amanda Howell has volunteered for several years now. She told WLOX there are many kids who do not receive any presents on Christmas Day.

“You have grandparents trying to raise a family on what’s supposed to be a single person’s income, and so it’s so needed. And not just our area, it’s everywhere. But this is what we can do, too,” Howell said.

If you want help put a smile on a kid’s face this Christmas, the sheriff’s department is accepting unopened toys and monetary donations. You can drop off toys at the George County Courthouse.

