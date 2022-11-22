WLOX Careers
Father, son indicted on attempted murder charges for shooting at FedEx driver

By WLBT Staff and Brendan Hall
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A father and son have been indicted after allegedly shooting at a FedEx driver in January.

A grand jury indicted Brandon and Gregory Case for attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy, and shooting into a vehicle.

This is an upgrade from the initial charges of conspiracy and aggravated assault.

It’s also an upgrade that the victim, D’Monterrio Gibson, and his attorney, Carlos Moore, have fought for nearly 10 months.

“It was an extremely long process to get this far into the case,” Gibson said. “I feel like most of the time, I was treated like a suspect rather than a victim.”

“I know that Dr. King said, ‘justice delayed isn’t justice denied,’ but nearly 10 months from the date he was accosted, assaulted, almost killed, we finally have indictments,” Moore said.

The incident happened when Gibson, a FedEx driver, was dropping off a package on Junior Trail on the night of January 24, investigators say.

After dropping off a package, police say the driver noticed that Gregory Case was blocking the road.

The driver went around the truck, according to authorities. After doing this, Brandon Case stood in the middle of the road while holding a gun.

Gibson continued driving on the grass to avoid hitting the son.

That’s when Brandon Case allegedly shot into the truck multiple times. The son then got into his father’s truck, and police say the two chased the FedEx driver until he made it to I-55.

The Cases then allegedly chased the delivery truck as Brandon Case fired at the truck multiple times.

Moore maintains that the investigation has moved as slowly as it has because of a conflict of interest within the Brookhaven Police Department.

“We do know that the assistant chief police has the same last name as the Cases. His last name is Case, and he’s related to them based on my investigation,” the attorney said.

We’ve asked Chief Kenneth Collins about this before and got the following statement in response.

“There’s no relation. We’ve gone down the whole family tree to make sure that we’re truthful. My Assistant Chief Chris Case is kin to a totally different set of Cases.”

Regardless of what’s causing the delay, Moore said it’s only forcing his client to wait longer for true justice, which will come in the form of convictions.

“This happened in January of this year. It is now November,” he said. “On a typical timeline, you would have had indictments secured probably in March or April, and you would have been at trial by now.”

Moore said he spoke to the Lincoln County district attorney, and he said this case likely won’t go to trial until May of next year at the earliest.

