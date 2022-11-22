WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Beating the odds: Gautier police Sgt. Ben McQuagge rings victory bell for beating cancer

After three years of treatment and procedures, Sgt. Ben McQuagge is officially cancer free.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been a three year fight for Gautier Police Sgt. Ben McQuagge.

After a long battle with the devastating illness, he celebrated his victory over stage 4 colon cancer with a bell ringing ceremony Monday afternoon.

“It spread to my lungs, my lymph node system and my liver, and they pretty much told me from the beginning that I didn’t stand a chance,” McQuagge said. “It was so far advanced that there wasn’t much that can be done.”

That’s the diagnosis McQuagge received back in May 2020, the words crashing in like heavy bricks.

“It was overwhelming. I was 37 years old when I got diagnosed. Just imagine getting that news, you’re going to die in a year or year and a half maybe. You’re not going to be able to beat this,” McQuagge said.

But he did.

After rounds of treatment and procedures, he’s officially cancer free.

“I have a great support system with my police department and all the other police departments in Jackson County. Not only here, but all over the southeast,” he said.

The love is spread throughout the community too.

Dozens lined the Singing River Cancer Center in Ocean Springs to celebrate McQuagge’s bell-ringing ceremony, like Gautier Police Chief David Bever.

“I think it really shows how many people in the department really care about him and the sick community. You saw the people here today and we’re very happy that he’s fought and beat the cancer,” Dever said.

McQuagge continued to work during treatment, still putting his community first.

“He’s got a very important part in our department working on the inner state task force. We’re a big team. We support each other going through difficult times,” Bever said.

“The people in this room are amazing,” McQuagge said.

McQuagge officially returns to his position on Monday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead.
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

Latest News

Mississippi hospitals’ financial crisis detailed in Senate hearing
Crishun Ross
Gulfport teen goes from high school dropout to college freshman
How to prevent the spread of the flu this holiday season.
What to do if you think you have the flu during the holidays
This screengrab from NASA TV shows NASA's Orion capsule, left, nearing the moon, right, Monday,...
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit