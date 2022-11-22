WLOX Careers
Amtrak, freight railroads reach agreement to return passenger trains to Gulf Coast

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak, the CSX and Norfolk Southern freight railroads and the Alabama State Port Authority have reached a “conditional” agreement that will allow passenger rail service to return to the region, according to a joint announcement by the parties.

The parties have been at odds over Amtrak’s plan to return passenger service from New Orleans to Mobile, with stops in Mississippi. Amtrak service along the Gulf Coast east of New Orleans ended in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina damaged tracks.

The tracks are owned by the freight railroads.

Details of the settlement agreement have not yet been released.

The following joint statement was released today:

“We have collectively reached an agreement to support passenger and freight service in the Gulf Coast Corridor. The parties filed a motion today informing the Surface Transportation Board that a settlement agreement has been reached and asking that the case be held in abeyance while the parties execute the various conditions of that settlement agreement. Due to the confidential nature of the settlement agreement, the parties are not able to provide further comment on its terms at this time. We thank the federal mediators appointed by the Surface Transportation Board for their work on this effort.”

