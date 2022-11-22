WLOX Careers
46,000 Mississippi veterans living paycheck-to-paycheck, according to ‘ALICE’ report

ALICE is defined by as asset limited, income constrained, employed.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - United for Alice released their recent ALICE report, stating nearly a third of Mississippi veterans are “ALICE.”

ALICE is defined as asset-limited, income constrained and employed, which is above the federal poverty line but still living paycheck to paycheck based on necessary wages in their state.

“This data from the ALICE report is actually from 2019 data, so we don’t even have a new ALICE report on like, post-pandemic,” said Amy Lyon, United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s director of community impact.

While people defined as ALICE are getting by, it is not comfortable.

“For ALICE families, we see, both veteran and non-veteran, that it’s really paycheck to paycheck,” said Lyon. “These people are employed, they’re working, but it’s barely enough to cover all the basic needs.”

Though they may be struggling, VFW posts, non-profits and veteran service officers help vets across the area in a variety of ways.

“Even veterans that may not have retired from the military, but that served 5 or 10 years, they’re still eligible for many education benefits where post-secondary degrees are totally paid for,” said Lyon. “There’s a ton of state-specific and even country-specific employment programs for veterans that aren’t necessarily available to nonveterans.”

According to the ALICE report, older veterans are even more likely to be ALICE, with 54% of World War II veterans falling into the category.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

