17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim and a car were shot, police say.

The teen, Jermiah Isedro Smith, was arrested after the incident that happened Sunday morning. Gulfport Police responded to the area of Klein Road and North Kern Drive around 11:14 a.m. after hearing about a shooting. On the way to the scene, officers were told a local hospital had a gunshot victim in their care.

Police say during the investigation, detectives reviewed surveillance footage that showed Smith firing an automatic rifle in the roadway, hitting a victim and a car.

Smith was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $200,000 bond.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

