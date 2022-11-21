WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

WATCH: GMM celebrates Gulfport live from the Port and Island View

This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Gulfport to celebrate the work happening...
This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Gulfport to celebrate the work happening at the Port of Gulfport, check in with the Mississippi Aquarium, build a robot with the award-winning Gulfport High School Robotics Team, and cook up a gourmet breakfast at Island View Casino Resort.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi.

This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Gulfport to celebrate the work happening at the Port of Gulfport, check in with the Mississippi Aquarium, build a robot with the award-winning Gulfport High School Robotics Team, and cook up a gourmet breakfast at Island View Casino Resort.

If you missed the live show, check out some of the highlights below.

Bill Snyder takes us onboard the Dole Aztec at the Port of Gulfport to shadow a stevedore for the day.
Wesley talks with Capt. Louis Skrmetta about Ship Island Excursions, the family business that's been operating since 1926.
Jaimee takes us inside the operator's cab of a massive crane at the Port of Gulfport with crane operator/manager Gary Pitcovich.
Chet talked to Rhett Hamiter at the Seamen's Center about the mission to care for port workers far from home.
Island View Executive Sous Chef Jacqueline Seavey recently won 2nd Place in the Dessert World Champions, a competition she won in 2010.
The Port of Gulfport's history goes back to 1902. Today it's the #2 green fruit importer in the country.
Thanksgiving Day will be a busy one at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport. The 3rd annual Otter Trotter 5K starts at 8:15am.
Our team headed to Gulfport High School to take a look at their award winning robotics program.
Gulfport's Chief Administrative Officer Leonard Papania updates us on development projects and events happening right now.
VP Mike Bruffey fills us in on what's happening at the Island View Casino Resort for the holiday season. Plus, we'll see the final dish from Chef Seavey.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead.
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

Latest News

As the holiday season quickly approaches, we’ve compiled a list of events happening across the...
HAPPY HOLIDAYS! Events, festivities happening across the Coast
UNO cancels classes Monday due to a possible threat
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
This screengrab from NASA TV shows NASA's Orion capsule, left, nearing the moon, right, Monday,...
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
The crew members who man those cargo and container ships are often far away from home on...
How the Seaman Center helps nourish workers' body and soul