WATCH: GMM celebrates Gulfport live from the Port and Island View

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi.

This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Gulfport to celebrate the work happening at the Port of Gulfport, check in with the Mississippi Aquarium, build a robot with the award-winning Gulfport High School Robotics Team, and cook up a gourmet breakfast at Island View Casino Resort.

Bill Snyder takes us onboard the Dole Aztec at the Port of Gulfport to shadow a stevedore for the day.

Wesley talks with Capt. Louis Skrmetta about Ship Island Excursions, the family business that's been operating since 1926.

Jaimee takes us inside the operator's cab of a massive crane at the Port of Gulfport with crane operator/manager Gary Pitcovich.

Chet talked to Rhett Hamiter at the Seamen's Center about the mission to care for port workers far from home.

Island View Executive Sous Chef Jacqueline Seavey recently won 2nd Place in the Dessert World Champions, a competition she won in 2010.

The Port of Gulfport's history goes back to 1902. Today it's the #2 green fruit importer in the country.

Thanksgiving Day will be a busy one at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport. The 3rd annual Otter Trotter 5K starts at 8:15am.

Our team headed to Gulfport High School to take a look at their award winning robotics program.

Gulfport's Chief Administrative Officer Leonard Papania updates us on development projects and events happening right now.

VP Mike Bruffey fills us in on what's happening at the Island View Casino Resort for the holiday season. Plus, we'll see the final dish from Chef Seavey.

