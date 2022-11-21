Pascagoula cook-off raises funds for Lee Tingle, longtime coach with rare brain disease

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Pascagoula community held a cook-off to support longtime coach Lee Tingle, who is battling a rare neurological brain disease.

“Lee’s a lifelong Pascagoula resident,” said Adam Askew, a friend of the Tingle family. “Born and raised here, played baseball here, coached here for more than 20 years. Just a big family name. Done a lot for our kids in this community.”

People gathered at Resurrection Catholic Elementary School to support Tingle.

“He brings a lot of energy to practice,” said Max Askew, one of Tingle’s players. “He’s never going to show you he’s having a bad day. He’s always smiling.”

Volunteers pre-sold 300 plates of food, including pulled pork plates and smoked hams.

“We pre-sold the plates; we’ve been working on this for about three months,” said Adam Askew. “You know, just trying to give as much back to him as he’s giving to us and our family in this community. We’re just trying to give back to Lee.”

Baseball players, school officials and those who know the Tingle family showed up.

“I think it just shows the impact he had on people,” said Resurrection baseball player Jack Schnoor. “He does whatever he can to help everybody. I strongly believe that he cares about everyone.”

After the barbecue, a community baseball game took place at the newly named Lee Tingle Park in Pascagoula.

To support the Tingle family, you can make donations via Venmo to @courtney-green-14.

