Monday’s Forecast

Today begins on the cold side with morning temperatures in the 30s. For the last five days, our temperatures have struggled to get above the 50s. But, today, looks like we’ll finally make it into the lower 60s with dry and mostly sunny skies. The chance for rain today should be less than ten percent. But, we’ll see much higher rain chances later this week as a cold front brings showers to our region. Currently, South Mississippi’s highest rain chance this week should be Thanksgiving Thursday, especially after noon through Friday mainly before noon. Before that front arrives, we may get a brief taste of lower 70s on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday. Then, a cooldown Friday into the weekend.

