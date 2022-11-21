WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns

Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.(Grossman Burn Center)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jay Leno is out of the hospital following treatment for burn injuries.

Before he was released on Monday, Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles posted a photo of the comedian and some of his caregivers.

Leno sustained second- and third-degree burns to his face, hands and chest at his home garage earlier this month.

It happened after a gasoline fire started while he was working underneath one of his cars.

The former “Tonight Show” host later underwent surgery and still has to receive outpatient care.

However, doctors are optimistic he’ll make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead.
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

Latest News

Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
Eleven countries take part in the effort. New Hope Baptist Church in Gulfport is a drop-off and...
Operation Christmas Child collects shoe boxes of dreams
Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.
Mother of still-missing Georgia toddler arrested, charged with murder
Eric's First Alert Forecast 11.21.22
Warmer this week, rainy Thanksgiving?
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured