Gulfport man sentenced to life in prison on sexual battery charges

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a sex crimes conviction.

William Issac Arnold, 67, was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery. After the three-day trial, the jury deliberated for roughly 30 minutes before returning its verdict.

The jury heard testimony from the victim about how Arnold continuously sexually molested the victim from the ages of 12 until 18. The victim did not report the abuse for almost 10 years, disclosing it to her counselor, who also testified at trial.

“Children, including teenagers, do not always report or immediately disclose the abuse they have suffered at the hands of a family member or trusted adult for many different reasons; but, the courage these victims displayed at trial allowed justice to be served in this matter,” said Assistant District Attorney Haley Broom, who prosecuted the case with ADA Jason Josef.

During the investigation into the current case, it was discovered that Arnold had sexually molested another victim, as well as attempted to molest a third victim, during the same time period. The jury heard testimony from these two victims as well.

While handing down his sentence, Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois told Arnold that “this is one of the worst cases I have heard.”

Bourgeois sentenced Arnold to the maximum penalty of life in prison on the first count and 30 years in prison for the second and third count each, all to run concurrently.

“Although there is no sentence that can give back to those victims that which was taken by this defendant, we hope this conviction and sentence will help in the healing process,” said District Attorney W. Crosby Parker. “We are also grateful for law enforcement to its dedication in protecting our children on the Coast. Our office will continue to make these cases a priority.”

