WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Gulfport churches come together for annual Thanksgiving service

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, Westminster Presbyterian Church and Trinity United Methodist Church came together for their annual Thanksgiving Service. This is a partnership that lasted for 60 years between the two churches.

“Since our beginning we have really been an outreach to the community and I think it’s important while we’re in different denominations,” said Pastor Will Shurley. “We think it’s important to bare witness to this community that we are worshiping the same lord and that we are very thankful for all the blessing we’ve been given from him this last year.”

The message from this service is something that many are having a hard time finding with inflation and dealing with the effects of the pandemic: gratitude.

Both pastors provided some helpful tips to dealing with adversity.

“Many of the greatest expressions of thanksgiving have occurred under great strain,” said Pastor Jeff Switzer. “Find a way to express gratitude when you are tempted to complain. When tempted to quit, express gratitude. It helps, it changes your perspective. When tempted to feel sorry for yourself, express gratitude. The greatest power of gratitude is that it can change you.”

“It’s something that when you wake up and realize there’s air to breathe. There’s clean water to drink, we’re safe in our community. There are so many things for us to remember and I think as a pastor that helps me not become cynical,” said Pastor Shurley. “I think it helps other people not become cynical when you take a moment to just think about the blessings, we do have rather than the shortages.”

The church will have advent services every Sunday during advent season and a Christmas concert by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College choir on December 13th.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead.
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
This is the vision for Tullis Gardens, a luxury hotel on the site of the old Tullis Manor in...
Developers plan to build luxury hotel on old Tullis Manor site, restore Biloxi history
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Volunteers pre-sold 300 plates of food, including pulled pork plates and smoked hams.
Pascagoula cook-off raises funds for Lee Tingle, longtime coach with rare brain disease
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
The Southern Miss Gulf Coast Civic Chorale Holiday lifted spirits at Nativity BVM Cathedral in...
Gulf Coast Civic Chorale fills Nativity BVM Cathedral with Christmas music
Along with the show, vendors had the chance to sell some of their work to attendees as well.
Local designer showcases work with St. Martin fashion show