Gulf Coast Civic Chorale fills Nativity BVM Cathedral with Christmas music

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss Gulf Coast Civic Chorale provided an early jump start to the Christmas season with its annual Holiday concert on Sunday.

And as it has every year, it became a blessing for those who perform and those who embrace the joyful music.

“We’re a little bit early, but that’s by design because that gives us a jump on the holiday season and to help everybody get in the Christmas spirit and the holiday spirit,” said Gulf Coast Civic Chorale director Jonathan Kilgore. “It just warms the heart.”

David Reeves has been a chorale member since the beginning.

“It really brings Christmas home to us and we’re so thrilled to start off the Christmas season. I think we’re the first of the major Christmas concerts. And we just love having people to get into the Christmas spirit.”

And Nativity BVM Cathedral in Biloxi provides the special canvas for a special musical painting.

“It is one of my favorite places along the Coast to hear music and participate in music,” Kilgore said. “It’s just gorgeous, and the folks here are so gracious and wonderful.”

Chorale member Ruthie Wilder always enjoys the spirit the concert creates.

“This is our first time back after COVID, and it’s like, ‘Oh, a warm feeling. I’m back home,’ " she said. “The music ... it just lifted me up. Like, I’m just ready for Christmas.”

This is the 28th year for the Chorale, which is based at the USM Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.

“It is the melting pot of the group that makes it wonderful for me,” Kilgore added. “They are from all walks ... all different stops on the journey of life.”

And they have taken many people on that journey with them.

“The music is so beautiful,” said Jean Wilson, who has been to the concert several times. “It lifts your spirits to be here. ... This is just something special when you have people gathered like this and you sing along with it at the end, which makes it very special.”

The 60-plus member group performs throughout the year.

If you’d like to know more about the chorale, just check out the group on Facebook @SouthernMissGulfCoastCivicChorale.

