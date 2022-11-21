WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Forrest Co. sheriff hopes rings will help public identify remains

A certified jeweler verified - due to the cut of the stones and the setting - that the diamonds...
A certified jeweler verified - due to the cut of the stones and the setting - that the diamonds are real, and the ring is probably vintage. The band is silver.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office hopes that new developments in the investigation of remains found near Camp Shelby will lead investigators closer to making an identification.

Conservation officers from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks found the human skeletal remains on Oct. 20 after responding to reports of possible game-related illegal activity on the north end of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center’s boundary line.

Since the discovery, the FCSO has worked with the University of Southern Mississippi Anthropology Department and Army officials to investigate the remains.

The sheriff’s office said that preliminary findings show that the remains were there for about three to five years.

Officials also released photos of two rings that were found in close proximity to the bones, hoping someone in the public might recognize them.

Caption

A certified jeweler verified - due to the cut of the stones and the setting - that the diamonds are real, and the ring is probably vintage. The band is silver.

Anyone with information as to the identification of the person to whom these rings belonged should contact the FCSO at 601-544-7800 or call Crimestoppers at 601-582-STOP with any further information.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead.
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

Latest News

William Issac Arnold, 67, was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery and sentenced to...
Gulfport man sentenced to life in prison on sexual battery charges
As the holiday season quickly approaches, we’ve compiled a list of events happening across the...
HAPPY HOLIDAYS! Events, festivities happening across the Coast
Sun is shining today. But the raindrops may be falling on Turkey Day. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Gulfport to celebrate the work happening...
WATCH: GMM celebrates Gulfport live from the Port and Island View