WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Students from Alabama road-trip to Capital City to assist in water crisis

By Brendan Hall
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of teenagers from Alabama took a day trip to the Capital City Saturday and distributed about 15,000 water bottles to those in need.

The teens are part of a leadership group in Florence, Alabama called, “The Rescue Me Project.”

They were able to collect the cases of water through fundraisers and donations from family members.

Saturday, they rode nearly 300 miles to Grace Inspirations Church in Jackson where they loaded up cases of water into people’s cars and also dropped some off at nearby apartments.

A mentor with the group said the students chose to do this as their community service project.

“We look for a charity project that we can work on, and we noticed the water situation that’s going on down here. We even looked at some of the places that we could buy water from, and some of this stuff is double the price of what it is in Alabama. So, we really thought that we could make a big impact by bringing this water down,” said Aaron Plasters, a mentor with the group.

“Today’s my birthday, but I wanted to come out here and give to people rather than take from people,” said Khegn Clark, a student with the group. “You want to give 50% more than what you receive.”

The distribution site comes just three days before the state of emergency over Jackson’s water system comes to an end.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
The proposal, deemed the Interconnecting Gulfport project, would create an alternate route of...
Federal lawsuit filed to halt ‘Interconnecting Gulfport’ road project
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
This is the vision for Tullis Gardens, a luxury hotel on the site of the old Tullis Manor in...
Developers plan to build luxury hotel on old Tullis Manor site, restore Biloxi history
One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision

Latest News

Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas helped volunteers cook.
Wiggins PD’s “Feed the Community” provides freshly cooked meals
Eric's First Alert Forecast 11.19.22
Cloudy and cold Sunday
Police said one of three armed robbery suspects who attempted to hold up a business in the...
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says
On and off showers today. Staying chilly this weekend.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast