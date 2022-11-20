WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Anti Social Social Club and Raising Cane’s cook up new collaboration

Founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, Todd Graves, celebrating the launch of a new collaboration...
Founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, Todd Graves, celebrating the launch of a new collaboration with between Cane's and streetwear brand, Anti Social Social Club, at a launch party on Saturday, Nov. 19(Bria Gremillion)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular streetwear brand that originated in Los Angeles teamed up with a beloved Baton Rouge-based fast food restaurant for a mouthwatering new apparel collaboration, just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

Founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, Todd Graves, celebrating the launch of a new collaboration...
Founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, Todd Graves, celebrating the launch of a new collaboration between Cane's and streetwear brand, Anti Social Social Club, at a launch party on Saturday, Nov. 19(Bria Gremillion)

The Anti Social Social Club x Raising Cane’s collection was scheduled to drop on Saturday, Nov. 19, and sold out within an hour. Founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s, Todd Graves, announced the milestone on his Instagram page Saturday night.

ASSC members, which are customers who sign up with an email address and are given exclusive access to purchase merchandise, can shop through the weekend.

The collection features what the company describes as “uber-comfortable” hoodies with camouflage print, accented with splashes of pink. Look out for a bright fuchsia hoodie with metallic branding for an extra pop of flair and drama.

There’s also a white button-down shirt with both the ASSC and Raising Cane’s logos splashed across it for ultimate style.

Other items include shorts, hats, bandanas, t-shirts, accessories, and more.

The collaboration is available to shop on the clothing brand’s website.

Prices are from $55 to $85 USD.

Founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, Todd Graves, celebrating the launch of a new collaboration...
Founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, Todd Graves, celebrating the launch of a new collaboration between Cane's and streetwear brand, Anti Social Social Club, at a launch party on Saturday, Nov. 19(Bria Gremillion)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
This is the vision for Tullis Gardens, a luxury hotel on the site of the old Tullis Manor in...
Developers plan to build luxury hotel on old Tullis Manor site, restore Biloxi history
Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead.
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
Police said one of three armed robbery suspects who attempted to hold up a business in the...
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Latest News

Authorities are investigating an early morning wreck in Gautier that left one person dead.
Gautier wreck leaves one person dead
Gradual clearing possible today
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Whether it’s scoring a touchdown or nailing a pyramid, these kids have a bright future and are...
Mississippi Gulf Coast Youth Football League holds bowl games, first ever cheer competition
Main Street Association partnered with the city, Mitchell Distribution and Chandeleur Island...
Inaugural Gumbo Fest counters cold, wet weather with hot, steamy gumbo