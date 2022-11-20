Anti Social Social Club and Raising Cane’s cook up new collaboration

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular streetwear brand that originated in Los Angeles teamed up with a beloved Baton Rouge-based fast food restaurant for a mouthwatering new apparel collaboration, just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

Founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, Todd Graves, celebrating the launch of a new collaboration between Cane's and streetwear brand, Anti Social Social Club, at a launch party on Saturday, Nov. 19 (Bria Gremillion)

The Anti Social Social Club x Raising Cane’s collection was scheduled to drop on Saturday, Nov. 19, and sold out within an hour. Founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s, Todd Graves, announced the milestone on his Instagram page Saturday night.

ASSC members, which are customers who sign up with an email address and are given exclusive access to purchase merchandise, can shop through the weekend.

The collection features what the company describes as “uber-comfortable” hoodies with camouflage print, accented with splashes of pink. Look out for a bright fuchsia hoodie with metallic branding for an extra pop of flair and drama.

There’s also a white button-down shirt with both the ASSC and Raising Cane’s logos splashed across it for ultimate style.

Other items include shorts, hats, bandanas, t-shirts, accessories, and more.

The collaboration is available to shop on the clothing brand’s website.

Prices are from $55 to $85 USD.

Founder and CEO of Raising Cane's, Todd Graves, celebrating the launch of a new collaboration between Cane's and streetwear brand, Anti Social Social Club, at a launch party on Saturday, Nov. 19 (Bria Gremillion)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.