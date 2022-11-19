Tips on getting the vehicle ready for winter

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - When temperatures fell below freezing overnight, it’s perhaps a good time to start winterizing a vehicle.

Getting started is easy enough.

Consider:

Check the air pressure in the tires

Get the battery checked out by a professional

Check the windshield washer fluid

Make sure the heat works.

Experts say that checking the battery and air pressure in the tires is the best place to start, but you don’t have to see a professional for all of these things.

“A lot of it you can do on your own,” said Dennis Craig, a member at Jerry’s Automotive. “Check your air pressure, check your windshield washer fluid. Of course, you can do that yourself” .

Craig also said that it’s important to do this now instead of when the temperatures are permanently cold for the winter.

“You don’t wanna get in the middle of a freeze and then find out your washer fluid just froze in your compartment there and cracked your jug and cost you extra money,” Craig said. “Plus, it helps defrost your windshield when you have ice on your windshield.”

It’s easy to remember your pipes, plants and pets when the temperatures drop, but make sure not to forget the vehicle this winter.

