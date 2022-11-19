WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
WLOX On the Road

Tips on getting the vehicle ready for winter

Winterizing a vehicle should begin sooner than later
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - When temperatures fell below freezing overnight, it’s perhaps a good time to start winterizing a vehicle.

Getting started is easy enough.

Consider:

  • Check the air pressure in the tires
  • Get the battery checked out by a professional
  • Check the windshield washer fluid
  • Make sure the heat works.

Experts say that checking the battery and air pressure in the tires is the best place to start, but you don’t have to see a professional for all of these things.

“A lot of it you can do on your own,” said Dennis Craig, a member at Jerry’s Automotive. “Check your air pressure, check your windshield washer fluid. Of course, you can do that yourself” .

Craig also said that it’s important to do this now instead of when the temperatures are permanently cold for the winter.

“You don’t wanna get in the middle of a freeze and then find out your washer fluid just froze in your compartment there and cracked your jug and cost you extra money,” Craig said. “Plus, it helps defrost your windshield when you have ice on your windshield.”

It’s easy to remember your pipes, plants and pets when the temperatures drop, but make sure not to forget the vehicle this winter.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Walmart remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to...
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
The proposal, deemed the Interconnecting Gulfport project, would create an alternate route of...
Federal lawsuit filed to halt ‘Interconnecting Gulfport’ road project
One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Left to right: Michael Doss Jr., Tykice Watts
Final two suspects in Super Bowl party shooting plead guilty to reduced charges

Latest News

On and off showers today. Staying chilly this weekend.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Winterizing a vehicle should begin sooner than later
Winterizing a vehicle should begin sooner than later
Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Execution date set for Mississippi death row inmate