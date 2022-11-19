Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An armed robbery suspect attempting to hold up a New Orleans East business Friday night (Nov. 18) instead wound up hospitalized after being shot by an employee, New Orleans police said.

According to the NOPD, three male suspects entered through the back door of a business in the 12000 block of the south I-10 Service Road around 9:48 p.m. One of the employees opened fire, striking at least one of the suspects multiple times, police said. The wounded suspect was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

The NOPD has not responded to questions about the incident, so it remains unclear whether anyone else was injured, whether the other suspects escaped or were wounded, whether the business was robbed of anything or whether any arrests were made. The condition of the wounded suspect also was not disclosed.

This story will be updated if more information is made available.

